Washington, Aug 26 (AP) A US official says the complex attack outside Kabul airport is "definitely believed" to have been carried out by the Islamic State group.

The official says members of the US military were wounded in Thursday's attack, which involved two suicide bombers and gunmen.

Also Read | Multiple Blasts Rock Kabul, Second Explosion Reported Near Hotel Where Americans Gathered for Evacuation.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations. The Islamic State group is more radical than the Taliban and has carried out a wave of attacks targeting civilians.

The official says evacuation flights have continued to take off from Kabul airport in the waning days of an airlift to help people flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP)

Also Read | Taliban Leader Responds to PM Narendra Modi’s Statement, Says India Will Soon Know Taliban Can Run Afghanistan Affairs Smoothly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)