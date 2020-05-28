World News | US Sanctions 2 Leaders of Iran Nuclear Enrichment Programme

World. (File Image)

Washington [USA], May 28 (Sputnik/ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Wednesday (local time) that the United States has sanctioned two leaders of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme.

"I am also announcing the designation of Majid Agha'i and Amjad Sazgar pursuant to E.O. (Executive Order) 13382 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Pompeo said in a release.

Also Read | NASA SpaceX Demo-2 Mission Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Astronauts Douglas Hurley And Robert Behnken's Journey to International Space Station Aboard Crew Dragon Spacecraft From Kennedy Space Center.

He stated that Sazgar is managing director of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation responsible for the industrial-scale production of uranium enrichment gas centrifuge machines.

"In 2019, Sazgar managed and supervised the installation of centrifuges at Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment plant. Through these activities, Sazgar has contributed to Iran's continued provocative and destabilizing expansion of its nuclear capabilities," the Secretary of State added.

Also Read | Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's Fraud Case Will Proceed, Rules Canada Judge.

Pompeo further said that "Agha'i has also been centrally involved in Iran's uranium enrichment centrifuge operations and is a manager in the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran subsidiary responsible for research and development of advanced centrifuges." (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)