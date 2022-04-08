Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): The US Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court in a largely partisan vote on Thursday.

The Senate voted 53 to 47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, making her the first Black woman elevated to the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: Supreme Court Reinstates National Assembly, Orders Voting on No-Confidence Motion Against PM Imran Khan.

Three Republicans joined Democrats and independents in supporting Jackson to be the first African American woman on the highest court.

Jackson's ascension to the country's apex court several barriers: She will be the court's first female, Black justice and its first former public defender, The Hill reported.

Also Read | Pentagon Report Says UFO's Had Sexual Encounters With Humans, Left One Woman Pregnant.

President Joe Bident termed Jackson's confirmation as a historic moment for the US.

"Judge Jackson's confirmation was a historic moment for our nation. We've taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honoured to share this moment with her," he tweeted.

Majority Leader Charles Schumer hailed Jackson's nomination as a "joyous, momentous, groundbreaking day."

"In the 233 year history of the Supreme Court, never -- never -- has a Black Woman held the title of 'Justice.' Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first, and I believe the first of more to come," Schumer said.

Though US Supreme Court confirmations were once routine affairs, they have grown contentious in recent history. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)