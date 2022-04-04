Kabul [Afghanistan], April 4 (ANI): The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West spoke with former president Hamid Karzai and discussed the Afghan people's desire to see girls return to secondary school soonest.

"A pleasure to speak yesterday with @KarzaiH. We exchanged views re: the Afghan people's desire to see girls return to secondary school soonest, and the need for a national consultative process to determine country's future," West tweeted.

Earlier, West said he was hopeful that the Taliban will reverse their decision over banning teenage girls from going to schools and allowing them to get an education.

He also accused the Taliban of breaching the promises they had made to the Afghan people, as per Khaama Press.

The Taliban regime issued a decree banning female students above grade six from attending classes. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.

The decision by the Islamic Emirate has drawn severe backlash across the world with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemning the Taliban's decision to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to school. (ANI)

