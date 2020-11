Detroit, Nov 23 (AP) The US is making General Motors recall and repair nearly 6 million big pickup trucks and SUVs equipped with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The decision announced Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will cost the automaker an estimated USD 1.2 billion, about one third of its net income this year.

Also Read | Nicolas Sarkozy Becomes First Former French President to Go on Trial for Corruption.

GM had petitioned the agency four times starting in 2016 to avoid a recall, contending the air bag inflator canisters have been safe on the road and in testing. But owners responded by accusing the company of putting profits over safety.

Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to fill air bags in a crash.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Denies Reported Meeting Between Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Crown Prince MBS.

But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to heat and humidity and explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel.

Twenty-seven people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators including 18 in the US.

It took the agency more than four years to arrive at its decision, which comes toward the end of President Donald Trump's four-year term.

Twenty-seven people, including 18 in the US, have been killed and hundreds injured by Takata inflators worldwide.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)