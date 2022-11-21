Kyiv, November 21: An estimated amount of over 2.7 million USD have been allocated for the restoration of the Kherson region of Ukraine that witnessed Russian withdrawal recently, CNN reported.

"The government allocated 100 million Hryvnia (USD 2.7 million) for the priority restoration of the liberated Kherson region," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote in a Facebook post-Sunday, as per CNN.

He added that it is only the beginning and people will receive pensions that were accrued to them during the occupation. "This is the beginning of the reconstruction of the region. First of all, we are talking about the critical needs of the residents of the region: access to light, water, heat, communication and medicine," he said.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister also underlined the aid Ukraine has received from countries to fight Russian aggression. "Canada issued five-year government bonds that are worth 500 million Canadian dollars (nearly USD 374 million)," he wrote adding that Ukraine will also receive 2.5 billion euros from the European Union next week, according to CNN.

Ukraine's troops entered Kherson on November 11 after Russian forces withdrew and retreated to the east After Moscow announced the withdrawal of forces from Kherson, the US announced the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance, worth USD 400 million for Ukraine.

Calling it a success since the war between Russia and Ukraine started in February, Ukraine's foreign minister has hailed Russia's withdrawal of troops from the southern city of Kherson as an important battlefield success.

"Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win," Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.

Notably, Ukrainian forces disabling bridges across the Dnipro river and attacking Russian supply lines made it very difficult for Russia to defend the occupied territory.

As per CNN, Russia's withdrawal from Russia would be the most significant military development since the Ukrainian forces were able to sweep through the northern Kharkiv region back in September. Kherson was one of four Ukrainian regions that were 'illegally' annexed by Russia in September.The Russia-Ukraine conflict which started eight months ago has jolted Europe. The European Union and its Member States have shown solidarity with people fleeing the war.

