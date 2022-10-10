Washington, October 10: Condemning Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and said that such attacks only further reinforce the US' commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"We offer our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were senselessly killed today and our best wishes for the recovery of those who were wounded," the White House said in a statement. Russia's Long-Range Missiles Struck Ukraine's Energy, Military and Communications Facilities, Says Vladimir Putin; Threatens Ukraine of More Harsh Response.

The US will continue to impose sanctions on Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, the statement added and said that these fatal attacks only further reinforce the commitment of the US to stand firmly with the people of Ukraine during the ongoing crisis.

"Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom," the White House Statement read."We again call on Russia to end this unprovoked aggression immediately and remove its troops from Ukraine," the statement added. Pakistan: Hindu Man Forcibly Converted to Islam in Sindh.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba and reiterated US support for Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Blinken wrote, "I just spoke with @DmytroKuleba to reiterate US support for Ukraine following the Kremlin's horrific strikes this morning. We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people."

UN chief Antonio Guterres also condemned the fatal bombardments by Russia across Ukraine on Monday and said that the attack is another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price.

"The Secretary-General is deeply shocked by today's large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine that reportedly resulted in widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of people being killed and injured," the official statement by the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Ukraine read.

Multiple explosions rocked Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday morning local media reported citing the city's mayor as plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from several areas in Kyiv amid the escalation of conflict in Ukraine. Explosions were also reported in the cities of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro and, Ternopil and several eyewitnesses reported powerful explosions and power outages in Kyiv, according to, The Kyiv Independent.

The explosions came in the wake of the attack on the Kerch bridge on Saturday where a truck exploded, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading to the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire. Three people were killed in the blast, which also led to the partial collapse of two spans of the road bridge, according to media reports. Shortly afterwards, the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on enhancing security measures for the Crimea bridge. In the decree, Putin also called for securing the energy bridge and the gas pipeline connecting the peninsula with mainland Russia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)