Ambassador of India to the Republic of Italy, Vani Sarraju Rao (Photo Credit: X/@VaniRao1)

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Vani Sarraju Rao has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Italy, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

Rao, who is a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently serving as an additional secretary in the MEA.

Also Read | What Is Sponge Bomb? Israel Preparing To Use ‘Secret Weapon’ To Block Vast Network of Hamas Tunnels in Gaza Strip.

She succeeds Neena Malhotra.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said. (ANI)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Vast Network of Hamas Tunnels Will Make Ground Offensive Long and Difficult, Says Israel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)