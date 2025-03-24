Tokyo, Mar 24 (AP) A vehicle struck four children riding bicycles on a street in central Japan on Monday, killing one and injuring the others, one seriously. The 78-year-old driver was arrested, officials said.

The crash occurred in the city of Hamamatsu. Officials said the two other children suffered no life-threatening injuries.

The Hamamatsu fire department said the children were elementary schoolgirls, aged under 10.

Police arrested the driver of a white mini truck, a farmer, for alleged negligence. Television footage showed the bicycles, with one crushed and mangled near the truck that apparently barrelled into pedestrian space on the one-lane street and hit the children from behind.

The driver admitted to hitting and injuring the children but did not remember how it happened, according to the police.

Accidents caused by older drivers have been a concern in Japan. The government in recent years has stepped up a safety awareness campaign. (AP)

