A drone view of the Dali cargo vessel, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse, in Baltimore (Photo/Reuters)

Maryland [US], March 27 (ANI): Among those reported missing following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in the US are Mexican nationals, CNN reported, citing Rafael Laveaga, Chief of the Consular Section of Mexico's Embassy in Washington.

Laveaga refrained from specifying the exact number of missing Mexican nationals when he addressed reporters near the scene on Tuesday.

A reporter asked Laveaga: "It's our understanding that some of these victims might have families or backgrounds from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador. What can you tell us?"

"Yes, nationalities involve all the countries that you mentioned and that's why we're here as well, because we know our people are involved," Laveaga told reporters, according to CNN.

"It was a crew who was repairing parts of the, I think potholes on the bridge, and they're the ones who are going to build the bridge again - the Latinos."

Laveaga mentioned that it was too early to ascertain the nationalities of all the victims.

"Accidents happen and it was a very unfortunate tragedy," he remarked.

The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday that two of the construction workers missing since the bridge collapse were from Guatemala.

The US Coast Guard has ceased its active rescue efforts for the six missing people.

"This evening, @USCG announced that they are suspending rescue operations at Key Bridge. Tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM @MDSP will begin recovery in coordination with our partners," said Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, in a post on X.

"Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We will continue to work in partnership with leaders at the local, state, and federal levels to ensure that we can provide all those affected with the closure they deserve," the post added.

Over 1,000 personnel from the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are mobilising to aid in the aftermath of the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, as reported by CNN.

According to a USACE news release on Tuesday, this team comprises specialists in engineering, construction, contracting, and operations. They will collaborate with local, state, and federal agencies to dismantle the bridge and restore the federal shipping channel.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge," Baltimore District Commander Col Estee Pinchasin said.

"Our emergency managers are closely monitoring the incident and coordinating with partner agencies for any potential support requests."

The USACE will provide expertise in structural engineering, waterway debris management, certified underwater assessment capabilities, including sonar, as well as hydrographic and topographic surveying capabilities.

Synergy Marine Group, the company responsible for managing the vessel involved in the Key Bridge collision, has been implicated in at least three fatal incidents since 2018, as per investigations and official statements from Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

In 2018, an individual aboard a Synergy-managed vessel in Australia perished in an accident related to the ship's personnel elevator, according to a report by the Australian Transportation Safety Bureau.

Stuart Macleod, director of the safety board, commented, "Many of these accidents involve the failure to apply existing safety management procedures and/or identified safety barriers that have proven effective in reducing the risks associated with elevator maintenance," as cited in the report.

A 2019 incident in Singapore involved an officer from a Synergy-registered vessel who was reported missing, believed to have fallen overboard while performing inspection or cleaning tasks at the outboard side, according to a report by Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau.

The report noted the potential benefit of conducting a risk assessment before commencing such tasks to identify associated risks and incorporate appropriate safety measures.

In 2023, a Synergy-managed tanker collided with a dredging ship in the Philippines, resulting in at least one sailor's death and causing the dredging ship to capsize, according to a report from the Philippines Coast Guard.

The vessel involved in the Philippine Coast Guard report, Petite Soeur, has been under Synergy's management since October 2022, according to the Electronic Quality Shipping Information System (Equasis), a global platform promoting maritime safety, CNN reported. (ANI)

