New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A virtual BRICS Trade Fair 2021 with over 600+ exhibitors from the group members will be held between August 16-18, 2021.

The BRICS Business Forum 2021 & BRICS Trade Fair 2021 is being organised in the run-up to the BRICS Political Summit planned for September 2021.

Ministry of Commerce and Industries in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) are organising BRICS Business Forum 2021 & BRICS Trade Fair 2021 to be held from August 16-18, 2021 on a virtual platform, said an official release.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BRICS Business Forum will be held via videoconference with a theme of 'Strengthening BRICS Business Connect for Sustainable Growth and Development' from August 16-18, 2021.

The BRICS Business Forum 2021 & BRICS Trade Fair 2021 is going to be the most prestigious and the largest platform for the BRICS companies to meet and network with counterpart businesses from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Over 2,000 pre-fixed B2B meetings and participation of over 20 investment agencies from BRICS nations will offer a platform for members of the BRICS Business Community to discuss and deliberate on key economic cooperation areas and make recommendations on intra-BRICS trade and industry issues, said the release.

"The virtual edition of BRICS Trade fair is one step in this direction to enhance trade amongst the BRICS nations and forge new alliances. The virtual Exhibition Centre will host exhibitors from across the BRICS nations, wherein they will showcase their products and capabilities, project their achievements, and engage in discussions to advance their business prospects," said Amit Yadav, Director General Foreign Trade, Government of India.

The BRICS Trade Fair was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a special initiative from India to foster business connections amongst companies from the five countries in 2015. The second edition of the BRICS Trade Fair is being organised virtually.

The sprawling virtual Exhibition Centre plays host to exhibitors from across the BRICS nations, giving them a productive landscape to showcase their products and capabilities, project their achievements, and engage in discussions to advance their business prospects, said the release. (ANI)

