New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan held a meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Cyprus led by Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, at Parliament House on Tuesday.

Both parties discussed the long-standing relations between both countries.

In a post on X, he said, "Hon'ble Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan held a meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Cyprus led by H.E. Ms. Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, today at Parliament House, New Delhi. Discussions highlighted the long-standing bilateral relationship between India and Cyprus and the importance of continued parliamentary exchanges to further deepen ties between the two nations."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the parliamentary delegation and held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar wrote on X that the talks were anchored in shared "democratic values, respect for territorial integrity, and a firm opposition to terrorism and radicalisation".

He added that he was confident Cyprus's upcoming presidency of the European Union in 2026 would help advance India-EU relations.

The meeting comes close on the heels of Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos's official visit to India in October, during which he held multiple engagements aimed at taking forward ties between New Delhi and Nicosia.

Kombos met Jaishankar for a bilateral meeting where the two ministers reviewed the full spectrum of relations, including implementation of the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029. The plan stems from the Joint Declaration on the Comprehensive Partnership issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus in June 2025.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over progress in trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, technology, innovation, tourism, culture, and people-to-people ties. They also discussed regional and global issues and cooperation in multilateral forums.

During the October meeting, Jaishankar described Cyprus as a "trusted friend and reliable partner", noting that such descriptors were not easy to use in today's geopolitical climate. He thanked Cyprus for its consistent support to India on issues of core interest, particularly on terrorism. (ANI)

