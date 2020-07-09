Washington, Jul 8 (AP) The United States and Kenya began talks on a free trade agreement Wednesday that would mark the first US trade deal with a sub-Saharan nation.

“We look forward to concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement to benefit both American and Kenyan economies and that will serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa,” said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Hundreds of products from 38 sub-Saharan countries can already enter the U.S. market duty free under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. But that legislation is due to expire in 2025. Two-way trade in goods between the US and Kenya came to USD 1.1 billion last year.

After adjusting for the cost of living, the East African country ranks No. 75 out of 230 world economies, according to the CIA. (AP)

