Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): Taliban-appointed second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi has said the Taliban wants good relations with the world and the member countries of the European Union, and especially with the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcast from Kabul.

Hanafi made the remarks in a meeting with chargee d' affaires of the EU delegation in Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice.

According to an official release from Afghanistan's Presidential Palace, Hanafi urged that problems with the Taliban can be solved through dialogue. He said that EU member states can invest in Afghanistan.

As per the statement, Raffaella Iodice pledged 145 million euros in aid to returnees in a meeting with Khalil Rahman Haqqani, the Taliban's acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said, "These meetings are useful because we want good relations with countries including EU members countries and she is the representative of the EU countries here..."

Meanwhile, some political analysts said these meetings can help build stability in the country and be a solution to current challenges in Afghanistan.

"The most important issue is that an understanding of language should made between the Islamic Emirate and the International community, there is no such a thing but it's a necessary issue and the subject of interaction of the Islamic Emirate with the international community must be solved," said Sayed Qaribullah Sadat, a political analyst, as per TOLO News.

"Government officials with these meetings with representatives of other countries, and the UN, gives hope to the nation for the stability to the government," said Abdul Ghafar Kamiyab, a political analyst.

Taliban officials called for increased relations and engagement with regional and world countries. (ANI)

