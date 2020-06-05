World News | WHO Advises Wider Use of Masks in Virus Hotspots

World. (File Image)

Geneva, Jun 5 (AP) The World Health Organisation is changing its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic and is now recommending that in areas where there is widespread transmission, people should wear masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on public transport and in shops.

In a press briefing on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said people over age 60 or those with underlying medical conditions should wear a medical mask in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Promulgates Tow Ordinances to Boost Rural India: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

WHO has previously only recommended that health care workers, those sickened by COVID-19 and their care givers wear masks.

Tedros emphasized that “masks on their own will not protect you from COVID-19” and emphasized the importance of hand-washing, social distancing and other measures.

Also Read | Cristobal Storm: Tropical Depression Expected to Hit US Coast on June 8.

He added that health workers in areas with widespread transmission should now wear medical masks in all areas of health facilities and not just those with confirmed COVID-19 patients, saying that doctors working in cardiology or other wards, for example, should continue to wear a medical mask even if there are no known coronavirus patients. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)