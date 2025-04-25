New York/Washington, Apr 25 (PTI) US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday said America stands with India as it hunts down those responsible for the heinous Pahalgam attack that killed 26 Hindus.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

“We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam,” Gabbard said in a post on X.

“My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the “heinous attack.”

