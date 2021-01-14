Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that he will not reconvene the upper house of the United States Congress before January 19, which indicates that the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump will likely continue into President-elect Joe Biden's term.

On Wednesday (local time) McConnell's office informed Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer's staff that the GOP will not agree to reconvene the Senate before Tuesday to allow the impeachment trial of the President while in office.

Doug Andres, Press Secretary to McConnell, has confirmed that the Majority Leader has informed Schumer's office to convey the message that Republicans will not agree for a Friday session to allow the House Democrats to present impeachment to the Senate while Trump is in office.

A source on Monday said that President Trump is not considering resigning. "He won't do that," the source said, describing him as "sullen" since the riots at Capitol Hill happened.

According to CNN, a senior White House adviser said that "resignation means admitting failure." The adviser added that the current thinking is that the US Senate does not have enough time to convict Trump and so the President can make it to the end of his term without that kind of humiliation. "We will get through the 20th and move on," the adviser told CNN.

The Democratic-controlled House debated on the article of impeachment of Trump for inciting a violent mob of his supporters who attacked the Capitol last week.

On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after President Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election.

The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office. (ANI)

