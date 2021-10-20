Islamabad [Pakistan], October 20 (ANI): Scores of brick kiln workers in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan's Punjab province, along with their families, took out a rally against bonded labour in the country on Monday, reported local media.

Punjab Bhatta Mazdoor Union secretary-general Muhammad Shabbir led the rally from the Gojra Road octroi post. Carrying red flags, banners and placards inscribed with their demands, participants chanted slogans against labour welfare department officials for allegedly siding with kiln owners instead of redressing workers complaints, reported Dawn.

The rally also demanded the recovery of nine members of a worker's family allegedly kidnapped from a kiln at Chak 327-JB by men of a kiln owner.

Condemning the kiln owners subjecting the workers and their families to bonded labour through advance payments, the rally urged the district administration to enforce wages of Rs 1,480 per 1,000 ordinary bricks and Rs 1748 per 1000 special bricks as notified on July 1 by the provincial government.

The rally also asked the establishment of a social security department office in TT Singh to issue social security cards to all kiln workers, according to Dawn. (ANI)

