Islamabad, Mar 30 (PTI) The World Bank has approved a USD 300 million loan for Pakistan to combat air pollution in its Punjab province, according to a media report on Sunday.

The loan provided under the International Development Association (IDA) for the Punjab Clean Air Programme (PCAP) was approved by the World Bank Group's board of directors on Friday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The PCAP aims to strengthen air quality management and address environmental pollution in the province.

It will support the Punjab government's ‘Smog Mitig­ation Action Plan' (SMAP) in tackling the pressing issue of smog and air pollution with the launch of several comprehensive initiatives aimed at improving air quality and public health across the province.

It will cover key sectors such as transport, agriculture, industry, energy, and municipal services, said a press release issued by the World Bank (WB) mission in Islamabad on Saturday.

“The Punjab Clean Air Programme supports the province's Smog Miti­gation Action Plan and is a landmark initiative to significantly improve air quality and enhance the health and well-being of millions of residents,” the newspaper quoted WB Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine as saying.

“Cleaner air will reduce the incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and contribute to a healthier, more livable environment.”

The Punjab Clean Air Programme aligns with the new World Bank Country Partnership Framework and aims to reduce PM2.5 levels by 35 per cent over the next decade, significantly decreasing the incidence of respiratory illnesses and other pollution-related health issues for the 13 million residents of the Lahore division.

The programme focuses on the continuation of strengthening air quality management infrastructure, enhancing regulatory and institutional capacity, targeting sectoral abatement measures and promoting public awareness about clean air.

Key interventions include investment in 5,000 super seeders to reduce the issue of the excessive seasonal fog, crop residue burning, the introduction of 600 electric buses for public transport, the expansion of regulatory-grade air quality monitoring stations across Punjab, and the enhancement of fuel quality testing through the establishment of two new fuel testing labs.

Recognising the importance of public participation in achieving cleaner air, the programme promotes behavioural change and active citizen engagement, utilising air quality monitoring data and emissions inventories to educate stakeholders about air pollution sources, health impacts, and reduction measures.

