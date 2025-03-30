Washington, DC [US], March 30 (ANI): Faye Hall, an American woman detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan since February, has been released and is reported to be in "good health," CNN reported, citing a source statement.

Hall was detained for allegedly operating a drone without authorization.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025: Fasting Month of Ramadan 2025 Ends, Eid To Be Celebrated Across Gulf on March 30.

According to the source, Faye Hall was released Thursday "following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar," which has been mediating on behalf of the United States.

The source further added, "Hall was received at the Qatari Embassy in Kabul and has been confirmed in good health after undergoing a series of medical checks. Arrangements are currently underway for her return to the United States."

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake Update: Death Toll From Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Quake Jumps to More Than 1,600 As More Bodies Recovered From Rubble.

https://x.com/realZalmayMK/status/1906021314013347843

Sharing a picture of Hall on X, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US' former ambassador to Afghanistan, wrote, "American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home. Thank you, #Qatar, for your ongoing and steadfast partnership."

This development comes after a diplomatic push by Trump envoy Adam Boehler and Khalilzad, who traveled to Kabul to secure the release of American citizen George Glezmann, which was also mediated by the Qataris.

According to CNN, the US does not have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, having closed its embassy there after the Taliban takeover in August 2022. Instead, Qatar represents the US in Afghanistan, acting as its "protective power."

On Saturday, President Donald Trump shared a video on social media of Hall, who expressed her gratitude and said she was "so glad" he was in office.

"Thank you for bringing me home. I've never been so proud to be an American citizen," Hall said in the video posted by Trump.

"Thank you, Faye -- So honored by your words!" Trump's post read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)