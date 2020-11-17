Sanaa, Nov 17 (AP) Fierce fighting in southern Yemen between Emirati-backed separatists and the country's internationally recognised government killed nearly 50 fighters this week on both sides, security officials said on Tuesday.

The flare-up of clashes in the province of Abyan was the latest blow to a cease-fire agreement brokered by Saudi Arabia late in 2019 with the goal of closing the rift between the two sides. The sides are allies in a US-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels since 2015.

Also Read | Sri Lanka’s Ex-Fisheries Minister Dilip Wedaarachchi ‘Eats Raw Fish’ on Camera to Shun Rumours of COVID-19 Spread Through Seafood (Watch Video).

At least 47 fighters were killed and around 90 others were wounded in the clashes centred in Zinjibar, the Abyan provincial capital, and the officials described it as the fiercest in the recent months.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to brief the media.

Also Read | Mouthwash Can ‘Kill COVID-19 Virus Within 30 Seconds in Lab’, Finds Cardiff University Study.

The fighting between Yemen's internationally recognised government and the separatists' Southern Transitional Council started in August 2019. Last fall, the two sides signed a power-sharing deal in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, but the agreement was never implemented.

The secessionist council, an umbrella group of militias backed by the United Arab Emirates, hopes to restore an independent southern Yemen, which existed from 1967 until unification in 1990.

The clashes had reopened a new front inside the larger civil war, complicating international efforts to broker a broader peace agreement to end Yemen's conflict.

The war in the Arab world's poorest country erupted in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital and much of the country's north. A Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore President Abed Rabu Mansour Hadi's government, launched a military intervention months later.

The fighting in Yemen has spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. It has killed over 112,000 people, including fighters and civilians. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)