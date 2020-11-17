London, November 17: A new research suggested that mouthwashes can kill the COVID-19 virus within 30 seconds in a lab. This conclusion was derived through a study conducted by the scientists at Cardiff University. The finding has thrown open the door for further studies into the role which mouthwash can play in combating the contagious disease. COVID-19 Is a Bacteria and Not Virus That Causes Thrombosis and Can Be Cured With Aspirin? Fact-Check Debunks Fake News.

The study commissioned by the Cardiff University found that mouthwashes which contain at least 0.07 percent of cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) are able to neutralise the virus causing coronavirus. This amount of CPC is present in most of the mouthwashes available over the counter.

A clinical trial would be conducted next week on COVID-19 patients to ascertain where mouthwashes can kill the virus in human saliva. The study is scheduled to be held at the University Hospital of Wales.

Experts who analysed the Cardiff University report noted that mouthwashes may succeed in killing the virus present in human saliva, but they cannot be used for treatment. The mouthwashes cannot reach the respiratory tracts or lungs, they pointed out.

Dr Nick Claydon, a specialist periodontologist, said the study still holds high relevance as mouthwashes may soon be included among the list of precautionary items. Along with facemasks, hand sanitisers and handwashes, the medical authorities may begin recommending the frequent use of mouthwashes as well, he said.

