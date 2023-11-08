Washington, Nov 8 (PTI) In an interaction with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a group of young Indian professionals recommended greater mobility of faculty, students and researchers, and making more avenues available for the coming together of students from the two sides.

The group had a brainstorming session with the top Indian diplomat at an event organised by the Embassy of India in collaboration with Young Professionals in South Asia Policy (YPSAP), the largest network of policy professionals working on South Asia in the Washington DC area.

During the interaction, the participants made several recommendations including greater mobility of faculty, students and researchers; making more avenues available for coming together of students from both sides in joint projects; and visits by students on both sides.

In his remarks, Sandhu highlighted the digital revolution that India is undergoing currently and stated the increasing role of India's youths in the development of the country. Additionally, he underscored the importance of building on the existing organic linkages in higher education cooperation.

Minister for Community Affairs & Personnel, at the Indian Embassy, Jag Mohan highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit to Washington, DC in June, and India's remarkable leadership of G20.

He said that young professionals can bring innovation in further building partnerships that were announced during the state visit, and the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Moderating the roundtable, Jigar Raval, First Secretary, Embassy of India, apprised the gathering of the International Cotton Advisory Committee plenary session scheduled to be hosted in Mumbai between December 2-5.PTI LKJ

