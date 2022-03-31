Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for further sanctions on Russia during a virtual address to the Australian parliament on Thursday, according to media report.

"The distance between our country is big," said Zelenskyy, adding "but there is no such thing as distance to Russians' brutality to our Ukrainian land."

Zelenskyy warned of great implications to global security if Russia isn't stopped and also spoke about what will come after the war, calling on nations and companies to invest in the restoration of Ukraine, CNN reported.

He specifically spoke about the development of ports and cities on the Black Sea and rebuilding the naval sector.

Meanwhile, an evacuation corridor had been agreed with the Russians for the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

The Ukrainian side received a message through the International Committee of the Red Cross confirming Russian readiness to open a "humanitarian corridor" from Mariupol through the city of Berdiansk, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden held talks with Zelenskyy where the Ukrainian President updated his counterpart on the status of Kyiv's negotiations with Moscow.

"President Biden spoke with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine today at 10:45 AM EDT to discuss US continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. President Biden's Call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was convened at 11:08 EDT. President Biden's secure call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was completed at 12:03 PM EDT." as per the White House Press Office.

Notably, Russia launched its invasion last month after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics." Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many Western nations and European countries have imposed tough sanctions on Russia targeting its economy and financial system. (ANI)

