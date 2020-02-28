Writ Petition Filed in Mumbai HC Challenging State Govt 5-day Working Circular

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): A resident of Solapur on Friday filed a writ petition in Bombay High Court challenging the circular of the Maharashtra government giving five-day working week for state government employees.Petitioner Mahesh Gadekar has demanded to revoke this circular.This comes after the Maharashtra government had on February 12 approved a five-day working week for state government employees.The decision was taken in a meeting of state Cabinet on Wednesday.The new system will be applicable from February 29 onwards.Employees working for the Government of Maharashtra presently get second and fourth Saturdays off every month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)