YSRCP Govt Facilitating Sale of Liquor but Not Farm Produce: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over what he called the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's failure to provide necessary facilities for farmers to sell their produce at remunerative prices in the market in this difficult time of coronavirus pandemic.Naidu termed it as an atrocity on the part of the government as it had set aside all lockdown restrictions for selling liquor while, at the same time, not extending similar relaxations to enable farmers to sell their produce.In a statement here, the TDP chief deplored that the farmers had to abandon their harvested vegetables on the road at Gollapalli village in Kadapa district due to lack of marketing facilities. It was painful that the farmers, who had toiled hard to cultivate the crop, were forced to leave the produce in the middle of the road out of frustration, he added.It may be recalled that the government liquor shops were reopened in green and orange zones in Andhra Pradesh on May 4. (ANI)

