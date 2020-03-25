YSRCP MPs to Contribute Salary to PM Relief Fund, CM Relief Fund for COVID-19

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): YSR Congress Party MPs have decided to contribute one month's salary to the PM Relief Fund and another month salary to CM Relief fund to be utilised in combating COVID-19."All the YSRCP MP's wish to rally behind our Prime Minister and AP Chief Minister and will contribute one month's salary to the PM Relief Fund, set up to contain COVID-19. While lauding the efforts of our Chief Minister and AP state government and our health personnel all the YSRCP MP's will contribute another one month's salary to CM Relief fund to be utilised in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," read a press statement issued by YSRCPP Leader V Vijaysai Reddy and P V Mithun Reddy, Floor Leader, Lok sabha.Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh state government had ordered a state-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

