10 Inspiring Influencers You Should Be Following Right Now

There are a ton of influencers out there in the Instagram universe. That's why we've put together a select list of 10 notable influencers you should be following right now. You'll find influencers on this list in the travel, fashion, and lifestyle niches who are extraordinary entrepreneurs and who inspire and amaze.

Florian Olbrechts

Florian is a travel photographer and influencer who has been passionate about taking photos ever since he was a child. In fact, he was just eight years old when he got his hands on one of the very first camera phones, already seeing a potential future in photography.

His childhood passion followed him into adulthood, where he now shares his most beautiful and captivating travel photos, captured in his own unique style. When you see Florian's photos, you become immediately filled with wonder and awe.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/butnomatter.theroadislife

Website:

https://www.butnomattertheroadislife.com/

Rachel Murillo

Rachel, also known as DisneyPrincessCouture, frequently visited Walt Disney World when she was a child. She would go there several times every year, all the way from New Jersey. Her passion and love for Disney grew so much that she ended up moving just two miles away from Cinderella’s Castle.

To show off her exceptional love for all things Disney, as well as fashion, she created her own Instagram. She's known for her "Disney Bounds" that she puts together from head to toe. Always looking to expand and share her Disney love, she launched her own clothing line called The Princess Couture. It's her intention to inspire others to feel like the royalty they are whenever they wear anything from her fashion line. Going along with that, she recently launched Princess Couture Cosmetics to add that extra magical touch that helps to truly exhibit Disney magic.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/disneyprincesscouture_/

Website:

https://theprincesscouture.com/

https://princesscouturecosmetics.com/

Anabel Sanchez

Anabel is a firm believer in dreams coming true because hers came true starting just three years ago. That’s when she began modeling. She was stunned by how many people supported her new career. Being a proud Latina from Cuba, she has been through a lot to get to where she is today.

She has the pleasure of working with amazing photographers for her lingerie, swimwear, and fashion shoots. Besides focusing on fashion, she also has one foot in the lifestyle niche, and blogs about her travels, photoshoots, shopping, and other exciting things women can't wait to read about. Anabel is a firm believer in self-care and leads by example for women everywhere. Pretty soon, she'll be unveiling her own Ana Breeze bikini line.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/anabelleworld/

Briana Mendalla

Briana is a fashion influencer who has a creative eye for unique styles. Currently, she has a day job as a full-time medical device sales rep. When she’s not in surgery, she’s connecting people to outfit inspirations through her Instagram photos.

Being driven to share her love of fashion with the world, Briana has recently launched an online boutique called Trice Boutique. Here, she shares her handpicked personal favorites with the world. Currently, she’s focused on creating an all-inclusive community of fashionistas, or #tricebabes as she’s calling them, in all shapes and sizes. She’s hoping that others will love her clothes as much as she does.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/sassyshortyb/

https://www.instagram.com/triceboutique/

Tiffany Leighty

Tiffany is a published wedding and portrait photographer who is also a stunning fashion influencer. She manages two separate Instagram pages to keep everything nice and neat, which are both definitely worth checking out.

Being a successful entrepreneur for the past eight years has led to Tiffany become the owner of three businesses. She's even planning on adding a fourth very soon, which will be a clothing boutique called Elizabeth Von. It's her mission to inspire others, be it through fashion, life, or work. Her motto for life is, "Be you. Be beautiful."

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/lynmichaelphotography/

https://www.instagram.com/coffeeangrace/

https://www.instagram.com/shopelizabethvon/

Website:

https://lynmichael.com/

Masha Meliuk

Masha is a successful lifestyle and fashion blogger who shares her effortless chic style that captivates all who see it. Masha started out creating minimalist outfits comprised of five pieces or less, which is how she made a name for herself.

Today, she's a proud mother of two who loves them dearly and will show them on her Instagram page wearing some minimal outfits themselves. While she isn't a fashion and lifestyle influencer full-time just yet, she is making great strides towards being one. Currently, she's working on getting her master's in Computer Science at a prestigious Ivy League university. She's also proudly representing #womenintech by day.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/illhavewhateversheishaving/

Website:

https://mashaandthebearsblog.com/

Athenas Angulo

Athenas is one of the world’s most influential Mexican-Canadian bloggers. She’s also a marketing strategist and business owner, as well as a proud mother of two. This rapidly-rising Instagram influencer has a deep passion for wellness and all things related to motherhood.

Her big appeal is the rawness and realness of the content she shares with her audience. Having founded her lifestyle brand in 2016, she has become a successful creative director of curated content who helps people and mothers become better versions of themselves.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/athenasangulo/

https://www.instagram.com/presidiobyathenas/

Website:

https://athenasangulo.com/

Christian Santamaria

Christian Santamaria is a successful entrepreneur who is also a business and marketing strategist. Christian has been helping small businesses, brands, entrepreneurs, and music artists/producers expand their audience and customer base, while increasing their profits.

He's been busy working as a marketing strategist for major clothing brands, as well as other businesses and rising music artists. Christian has been busy helping out businesses affected by the pandemic, working with their budgets and providing much-needed pro bono business and marketing consulting. He enjoys helping others and loves being in a position where he can do just that.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/christiansantamaria/

Website:

https://christiansantamaria.app/

Scarlett Bella

Scarlett is a young actress, dancer, model, and Instagram lifestyle influencer, focusing on the tween and teen community. She loves showcasing her favorite fashion, accessories, movies, restaurants, travel destinations, entertainment destinations, experiences, and skincare.

Currently residing in Los Angeles, Scarlett is your relatable “everyday girl” who has her finger on the pulse of what’s trending. She loves spreading positive messages that promote kindness, empowerment, and collaboration. Enhancing humanity with her platform is what she’s all about.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/dancingscarlettbella/

Megan Linke

Megan is Mom living in New York City, who is also a fur-mom to special needs pups. She's passionate about fashion, beauty, and positivity. She loves being in her role as a blogger and influencer because she gets to introduce innovative products, showcase yummy food, uncover the best known and unknown places in NYC, and rescue pups to place in their forever homes.

Megan makes sure to weave in positivity, fun sass, and big hair into all of her content, while also connecting with like-minded people looking to experience all the good things that life has to offer.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/liandmeinnyc/

Website: https://liandmeinnyc.com/

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).