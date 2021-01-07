Jeep, the American automobile manufacturer is all set to unveil the new 2021 Jeep Compass in India today. Jeep launched its first affordable SUV in the country in 2017. The company has been teasing the upcoming SUV from the past couple of weeks on its official India website and Twitter account. The teaser showcases the Jeep in Green colour option and it is expected to come with minor exterior, major interior updates. The unveiling of the SUV will begin at 11 am IST via Jeep India's official website. Interested users can also watch the event here. Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition SUV Launched, Priced in India at Rs. 20.14 Lakh.

2021 Jeep Compass (Photo Credits: Jeep India)

The upcoming Jeep Compass was recently showcased at Guangzhou Auto Show in China with few changes. The exterior is updated with the chrome-studded seven-slat grille, sleeker LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, aggressive new bumpers and updated tail lamps.

Mechanically, the SUV is expected to come with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that will produce a power of 163PS and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170PS. The new Compass could get 3 gearbox options - 6-speed manual standard, 7-speed DCT (petrol) and 9-speed automatic (diesel).

2021 Jeep Compass (Photo Credits: Jeep India)

On the inside, Jeep Compass Facelift might come with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Jeep's latest UConnect 5 connected car suite, new steering wheel, digital driver display, wireless charging facility, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and cruise control. Coming to the pricing, the new Jeep Compass could cost between Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq and upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.

