Kawasaki has launched the updated Ninja 300 in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 3.37 lakh, the refreshed model is significantly costlier over the previous model, as it was priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (All prices ex-showroom). Do note, that the Japanese two-wheeler maker had launched the BS6 version of the Ninja 300 last year in March followed by a refreshed model a year later.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 (Photo Credits: Kawasaki India)

The updated Ninja 300 gets minor updates in the form of new liveries for the existing Candy Lime Green and Lime Green shades. Apart from this, there are barely any changes to the new model. Moreover, Kawasaki has decided to continue with the Ebony colour variant. This price bump would have been justified if the new Kawasaki Ninja 300 had more features like LED headlamps and a better instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. It continues to get a semi-digital unit with an analogue tachometer and an LCD panel.

Power to the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes from the same 296 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The unit makes 39 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm while mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. For suspension, the bike is equipped with 37 mm telescopic forks up front and a gas charged mono-shock with five-way adjustable at the rear. The braking duties are handled by 290 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

