New Delhi, April 9: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched its updated models of the 2024 Jawa Perak and the 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber in India. The 2024 Jawa Perak and 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber bikes comes with upgraded style and a spirit of adventure. Jawa has always been about bringing classic design bikes with modern technology. The 2024 Jawa Perak and the 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber is expected to offer upgraded performance for its customers.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the 2024 Jawa Perak and the 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber has been launched with updated looks and features. The updated Jawa Perak now comes in a new matt black and matt grey dual-tone colour, embracing a bolder and more distinctive identity. The Jawa 42 Bobber comes with two colour options that includes Mystic Copper and Jasper Red as per a report of Car&Bike. Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched in India Along With Ather Halo Smart Helmet; Know Price, Specifications and Other Details of Ather’s New Family E-Scooter.

2024 Jawa Perak Specifications and Price Details

As per reports, the 2024 Jawa Perak comes equipped with the same 334 cc liquid-cooled engine, which delivers a power output of 29.49bhp at 7,500rpm. The new Perak also generate a peak torque of 30Nm at 5,500rpm. Riders can also expect enhanced riding and handling capacity from the bike. The 2024 Jawa Perak comes with ByBre disc brakes on both the front wheel with 280 mm and the rear wheel with 240 mm of diameter.

The bike is equipped with dual-channel ABS by Continental for enhanced safety. The 2024 Jawa Perak has a new seven-step preload adjustable mono-shock with slip and assist clutch, which is expected to refine the bike's comfort and performance and comes at a price of Rs 2.13 lakh. Ultraviolette F77 Warranty Extended up to 8 Lakh Kilometres, Company Introduces Three New Coverage Packages for Its Flagship EV Bike; Check Details.

2024 Jawa 42 Bobber Specifications and Price Details

As per reports, the 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber comes with its new diamond-cut alloy wheels. The bike has updated features that include digital instrumentation, USB charging and LED lighting with multiple luggage options. The 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber comes with a price range of Rs 2.09 lakh to Rs. 2.29 lakh for the Black Mirror model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).