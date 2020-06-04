'A Golden Opportunity for the Investors is Coming After the Ongoing Pandemic, the Corona Virus', Said the Very Prominent Businessman of Qatar, Salem Nasser Al-Shingel

Salem Nasser Al-Shingel

An man full of experience and a very promising businessman from Qatar, Salem Bin Nasser Al-Shangal work in general trade and new car trade. A group of companies, which are SBN General Trading Company and Diyar Al-Ezz Company for New Cars Trading was established in 2008 with 100% Qatari ownership and management. The company believes the full use of human productivity and using employees passion in right direction

Salem Bin Nasser is passionate about love of work and productive people, achieved a huge success in this field he gave the credit of his success to his father, as his epitome is his father who supported him in the beginning and till now he takes help of his father's experience in growing his business. Qatar is a strong and distinguished economy, the successful management always works to support and stimulate the local economy by providing the means of success for this sector. The state of Qatar has an attractive and developed business environment which has spared no effort to overcome the obstacles faced by the merchants in order to develop these businesses and trade in the state and from outside.

Ardent for his work, Salem Bin Nasser love to meet productive people across globe. As everyone is aware of the ongoing pandemic, the novel corona virus. He says," corona virus has paralysed our world and business. Still, I feels it is a golden opportunity for all the investors to try something new, which creates demand in the market". He have changed this plans for 2020, there's a massive difference in the upcoming plans. He loves to interact with the budding enthusiastic people who are wistful about development. He have an amazing team that works for the well being of the company. On asked about the message for the budding entrepreneurs he says," my advice to work in a nutshell is hard work, diligence and development of their work. Never to give up as life is a constant struggle with extreme lows and amazing highs".