Tesla, the America EV giant has recalled around 1.35 lakh Tesla cars to repair a computer memory failure. According to the US regulator - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this issue on Tesla cars could pose a safety threat. The watchdog was informed by the electric car maker about the massive recall that will be carried out to resolve the problem affecting the cars' touchscreen, which may cause a loss of some features. New Tesla Model S Electric Sedan Announced With New Exteriors and Interiors.

As mentioned in company's notification to NHTSA, the vehicles affected by this recall are Model S sedans MY2012 to 2018 and Model X SUVs manufactured in 2016 to 2018 that are equipped with an NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor. The company will carry out the repair work for the affected cars by late March with no cost to owners. The EV carmaker said that the flash memory in the touchscreen can cause failures of center display software components at the end of its life. It may also affect the rearview camera display, defrost or defog control settings and exterior turn signal lighting.

However, the watchdog said around. 1.59 lakh vehicles were affected by memory issues. On the other hand, Tesla said the recall does not cover the cars that were upgraded to the Intel Atom processor. The company also said that the affected vehicles can still be driven, and it is not aware of any accidents caused by this issue. However, it stated that the failure may increase the risk of a crash.

