Often when one decides to get into the field of entrepreneurship or start a business, they have several work loads. One might have a clear plan about what they want to do and what their goals are, but some help from professional to get the tasks done is always great. For such people there's an online virtual assistant agency called, Ask For Assistant.

Ask For Assistant was founded by Mr. Mushfiqur Chowdhury. It's based in Bangladesh and offers administrative, marketing, and daily tasks solutions, assistance and help to more than 28 countries online. Ask For Assistant is a perfect guide to help entrepreneurs, start-ups, small business owners, CEOs, and other busy professionals. They help busy professionals to get done their day-to-day administrative or routine tasks via a dedicated virtual assistant.

Some of the major countries in which they provide their services are the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Talking about their excellent staff, Ask For Assistant hires U.S. and UK based virtual assistant, college-educated, and people who have a minimum of three years of experience as an administrative assistant.

Ask For Assistant was founded in September 2019 and was officially launched on June 21, 2020. The pandemic has changed everything in the world, even the businesses. During such times, Ask For Assistant has been a ligut of hope for many new businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. Talking about their fees, they charge their clients only $25 for every 100% productive hours. Ask For Assistant aims to take over those daily administrative & marketing tasks, that burdens the CEO, team leader & other busy professionals. They will make sure these people become more productive and also get free time to spend on doing the things they love. They will help their clients to the best and make sure the work burden and tensions don't distract from their goals and achievements.