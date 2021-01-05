Audi, the German automobile manufacturer will officially launch the all-new Audi A4 Facelift 2021 today in India. The company has been teasing the car since last month on its official Twitter account. Audi A4 has been already under production at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra since last month. The online launch event will commence at 10 am IST via Audi's official YouTube and other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. 2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features, Bookings & Specifications.

Ahead of the launch, the car is also available for bookings. Customers can book their car via the company's official website or nearby Audi dealership with a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. Audi A4 Facelift will come with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing a power of 187bhp & 3230Nm of peak torque.

The upcoming car will come paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The upcoming A4 car will sport new headlamps, LED DRLs, a new wide single-frame grille, redesigned bumpers, more clearly defined shoulder lines and new alloy wheel designs.

On the inside, the all-new A4 will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen display with Audi MMI Touch Software, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. Top-end variants of Audi A4 will be offered with Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster. Coming to the pricing, Audi A4 is expected to be priced around Rs 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming car will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-class, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and new Volvo S60.

