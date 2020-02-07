Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Vision IN Concept Car Unveiled; Expected To Be Launched in 2021

Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Vision IN Concept Car Unveiled (Photo Credits: Skoda India Twitter)

New Delhi, Feb 5: Skoda on Wednesday unveiled Vision IN, an India specific mid-sized SUV concept car based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which the Czech carmaker expects to launch in 2021. This is the first product developed under India 2.0 project and is a part of Skoda's ongoing SUV offensive campaign. Skoda has plans to increase its brand presence and is increasing its marketing expenses three times. Auto Expo 2020 Concept Cars: Maruti Futuro-e Concept, Tata HBX, Mahindra Funster EV, Sierra EV Concept & Kia Sonet.

The company is also expanding its network to around 200 sales and service centers across India in 150 cities by 2023.

"We are confident that this mid-size SUV, when launched in 2021, will be a top contender for prospective buyers and will garner substantial market share in the segment in which it operates," said Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis.

The India 2.0 project, which entails an investment Rs 8,000 crore is aimed at strengthening presence in the domestic market with India-specific car models through a dedicated platform.

"With the investment in India 2.0 project, we have big ambitions. Our long-term plan in India is to become one lakh brand. "Through the product offensive campaign, increased geographical presence, innovative brand awareness programs and numerous customer centric service initiatives, we are focusing on strengthening the brand in India," Hollis said here at the Auto Expo.

To achieve this, Skoda is adopting four key strategies - network expansion, brand awareness, customer centricity and brand offensive.

"We are currently located in 70 cities and with 85 sales and service centers pan India," he said, adding "we want to be more accessible and expand to 200 sales and service centers across India and represent 150 cities by 2023".

Besides, Skoda would also hike its marketing expenses three-fold in India to increase brand awareness and strengthen its brand further. "We would continue to invest in India and we would continue to bring new products in India," he said.

Skoda has also showcased its flagship SUV KODIAQ 2.0 TSI, new KAROQ 1.5 TSI, Laurin and Klement at the auto expo here. Besides Sportline variants of the facelifted SUPERB, OCTAVIA RS 245, Monte Carlo and Matte Concept of the RAPID 1.0 TSI are also showcased.