New Delhi, May 4 : BMW India has launched a new variant in its X1 range – the sDrive18i M Sport. The new X1 sDrive18i M Sport enrich the luxury SUV lineup even further, offering more choices for the customers.

The new BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport trim model is being produced locally at the German luxury car behemoth's Chennai manufacturing plant in India, in order to keep the costs down. The bookings for this new XI variant is already underway, while deliveries are scheduled to start in June 2023. Read on to know what all are new about this new X1 variant.

New BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport - Price & New Offerings:

The newly introduced BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport has been priced at Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant is positioned above the sDrive 19i X Line trim, which is tagged at Rs 45.90 lakh.

For its additional cost, the new X1 sDrive18i M Sport trim comes with an array of new features including high-gloss black roof rails, high-gloss black interior trims with pearlized chrome accents, active seats for the front row, rear seat adjustment feature, premium Harman-Kardon music system with 12 speakers among others.

The sDrive18i M Sport variant also has the M Sport exterior package on offer, which comprises of new front and rear bumpers, a pearlized chrome finish for the front kidney grille with high-gloss black slats, M-specific Anthracite headliner and leather steering wheel with paddle shifters and M-specific badges on the fender and the key. The new variant also comes with a new exterior colour shade called Phytonic Blue.

New BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport – Powertrain:

At its heart, the new X1 sDrive18i M Sport trim gets a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that has the capability of generating 134bhp of max power and 230Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

