Business Consultant Barion McQueen is Offering Free Consultations for Black-Owned Businesses

We are living through difficult, although interesting times, this year. First, with the coronavirus pandemic, and now with the Black Lives Matter movement taking to the streets all across the world.

And in spite of appearances now is the time to give. Give back and do your bit for the community in which you have lived and thrived all these years. Many artists, businesspersons, moguls, and entrepreneurs are pitching in to give what they can in order to make a difference.

Barion McQueen, serial entrepreneur and business consultant, is one of the shining beacons of today, continuously working to give back and show his support for his community.

Barion is the owner of The Brand Castle, a business consulting agency that helps young entrepreneurs and business owners chisel their personal brand, as well as enrich their social media presence and build up their business. With over 13 years of experience in the construction industry, McQueen has made his name as one of the leading social media experts around the country. And now, he is looking to give back, doing what he knows best.

In the midst of all that is happening with the Black Lives Matter movement, top business consultant Barion McQueen will offer free brand consultations to black business owners, in order to help them grow their businesses and reach their full potential in their careers.

The truth is that having the advice of a seasoned business consultant is a priceless treasure, one that can really help drive your business to the top, regardless of your chosen field. However, such services are often expensive and thus, not available to business owners, especially those who are just starting out.

In a bid to help the community grow and thrive, Barion McQueen is offering his years of experience as a personal branding coach and social media expert to any black business owner who might need it.

What does this mean for business owners?

Professionals who have never worked with a business consultant like Mr. McQueen may not know what this whole notion entails. Barion McQueen’s services include:

Advice on polishing and growing a positive personal brand;

Experienced and clever social media campaigns that will attract the public’s eye and help you grow your customer base;

Tips on Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for your blog or website, in order to reach a wider audience;

Advice from a well-established and extraordinarily successful entrepreneur.

All of this, offered for free for all black business owners, in order to help them grow their business.

Why?

The time is right for change, as any good business owner can see. And although he is definitely doing his bit for the present situation, Barion McQueen, through his various enterprises, has always tried to give back as much as he could both to the community, as well as to his fellow businessmen and entrepreneurs.

It is from a deep understanding that only together can we grow and thrive that Barion McQueen chooses to offer his services now free of charge.