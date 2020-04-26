Constance Carter: A Catalyst Offering Financial Expertise Through Real Estate, Generating Wealth for Many

Constance Carter (Photo Credits: File Image)

They say home is where the heart is. Well, they say that right & it can't get any more real than this. The United States is a country so vast that there are thousands of people who want to make it big & have their sweet home, which they can call it their own. Although the dream might seem a little unrealistic for the working class, the right amount of assistance & support can help a person achieve that. Constance Carter is a woman of many hats where her company, "Catalyst Real Estate Professionals,” is working day & night to make this dream of many a reality. She’s also using her platform as an author, coach and speaker to share her expertise.

Her company Catalyst Real Estate Professionals, which started in 2010, considered as not just transactional, but transformational is the largest African American owned residential real estate and lending firm in the state of California. Constance is an agent for change. She is a leader & wealth activator who shows the right path to people to transform their lives with the right amount of assets, mindset & action. Today, she is the guiding light to her clients & with her expertise in coaching them to power. Her central goal & aim for starting this business is to make homeownership accessible to each & every person. She firmly believes that it is through real estate that one becomes wealthy in the country. She is driven by the mission to provide & empower people with the resources which they can make full use of to transform their lives & live their dreams.

Being the broker, founder & CEO of her company, Constance with her team teaches their clients to build a wealth portfolio with their first home as their beginning. This vigorous lady is teaching wealth creation to people by travelling the world. And, wealth activism is what she has been working towards since the beginning.

The services at her firm take care & manage each & every transaction by providing the Roadmap to Homeownership. If you happen to check Catalyst Real Estate Professionals website, you will see the numerous listings including office, luxury & featured properties. They also offer communities & multi-unit investments. And, to top all this, they also provide a home loan approval option.

Even after facing bankruptcy with a 379 credit score, she was able to recover from it, buckle up her shoes and get back into the game. And, today she lives her dream by fulfilling the dreams of others by making them homeowners. She prides herself on giving opportunities to minority women within the Real Estate industry. With the widening of the wealth gap, Constance believes that through real estate, 90% of the wealth is created. Apart from this company, Constance recently opened a co-working space called “The Co-Op Spot" in Sacramento, CA that has been created to bring together businesses & creatives to connect & work.

Not just a wealth activator, Constance is an intelligent & alluring speaker who talks about financial literacy and wealth wisdom all across the country. She’s now authored multiple books, some of which include the bestseller called “Keeping Score” & International bestseller called “The Secret to Breaking the B.R.O.K.E Code”. She has also been featured in many platforms & publications like Rolling Out Magazine, Black Enterprise, Fox News, the Huffington Post & many others.

Managing a home of 6 & becoming the CEO of her company, Constance is a mother, a cannabis investor, an author & most importantly a life changer for many. She shows the world that is only the hard work that makes you reach your goals in life.