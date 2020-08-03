With his hardwork and smartness, Vishal Karia became one of the most popular entrepreneurs. From his college days, Vishal wanted to do something big and different. He knew he isn’t meant for a regular job. After focusing more on his want he wants to achieve, he decided entrepreneurship is what is wants to get into.

Who doesn’t want to be associated with some outstanding and delicious food serving restaurants and cafe? Well, Vishal made his dream come true. He is a partner of some popular eateries in Mumbai like Silver Beach Cafe, NomNom, Estella, Epitome and South Bombay Bar.

So how did Vishal Karia develop interest in this area? He says, “I always knew I don’t want to go to office and work for someone else. There’s nothing wrong about it, but I thought why not take a chance and do something by myself. I worked on my dream and gave my every single day to make it come true.”

Being in entrepreneur in today’s time isn’t an easy game. But Vishal Karia knows how to keep going on and stay positive. He says, ” We can run a business or live our life with fear. There will be ups and downs. One has to celebrate the ups and get up and rise again if there’s any downfall. But giving up is never a solution. One can take a break because that will give them time to work better and bounce back as a winner.”

This pandemic is a tough time for everyone. But Vishal hasn’t stopped giving his best. He knows one day, everything will be sorted. Things will be normal and there will be spike in every business.