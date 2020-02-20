Donald Trump to Drive in Cadillac One on Indian Roads; Know All about The Armoured Limousine Car of The US President; See Pic

Cadillac One Car (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on a two-day visit to the country later this month. The couple is set to visit India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their India tour, Trump and Melania will be travelling places across India in a posh, high-tech car- Cadillac One. The car, that is US President's official specially-designed car, is also known as 'The Beast'. The new Beast entered service in September of 2018 and was first spotted during Trump's visit to the United Nations in New York City (NYC).

Donald Trump's Car (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Reports inform that Trump, who is scheduled to land in Gujarat on February 24, will directly head towards the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, in 'The Beast'. The president of the United States travels with the Cadillac One wherever he goes around the world. The Cadillac is fitted with dozens of defence mechanisms to keep The President safe.

When former US President Barack Obama had visited India earlier, he traveled in Cadillac One. The new Cadillac One was inducted into the security detail of President Trump in 2018. Donald Trump Says 'I Like PM Narendra Modi, But Saving Big Trade Deal With India For Later', Watch Video.

Here's All you Need to Know About Cadillac One- The Beast

The car of the US President, which is nicknamed as ‘The Beast’, "Cadillac One", is the official state car of the president. The current model of presidential state car is a unique Cadillac that debuted on September 24, 2018. The car is heavier than its predecessor as it is equipped with Goodyear Regional RHS tires that are usually reserved for medium- and heavy-duty trucks; speculated weights range from 15,000 to 20,000 pounds (6,800 to 9,100 kg) The windows of 'The Beast' are made of five layers that can withstand armour piercing bullets. It has tear gas cannons, and blood bags, firefighting system, smoke screen dispensers for the safety of the President. The doors are armour-plated which weighs nearly as much cabin door of a Boeing 757. The new Cadillac One was inducted into the security detail of President Trump in 2018. Reports inform that It costs a massive Rs 11.5 crore. The late 20th-century and 21st-century presidential motorcades have consisted of 24–45 vehicles other than the presidential state car, including vehicles for security, healthcare, the press, and route-clearing, among others. The first presidential car was launched in the 1910s, but the first Cadillac was introduced to then-President Herbert Hoover more than a decade later. The Cadillac One is specially built for the president of the United States and the car is not for sale to the public. The car is custom-built by GM and it was recently replaced with an all-new model. In 2014, General Motors (GM) was given three contracts for the new limousine. Each state car was expected to cost US$1–1.5 million, and by January 2016, GM had been paid $15,800,765 (equivalent to $16,832,679 in 2019) for its work on the new model.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year. A day after the announcement, Modi tweeted that India will accord a memorable welcome to the "esteemed guests" and the visit would go a long way in further cementing India-US friendship.