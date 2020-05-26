DR. YU: The Acupuncturist Reveals His 3 Fixed Formula

LatestLY Logo

British Columbia , Canada– May 23, 2020 – Dr. Yu, the founder of Chinese medicine for hair loss and hair growth known as Pro Hair, is a Dr. of TCM (Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine), registered in BC, Canada. with over 30 years of clinical experience. He completed his Acupuncture Doctor training at Hubei TCM University and received his Master's degree in acupuncture from Changchun TCM University.

Before immigrating to Canada and successfully opened his clinic, Dr. Yu practiced as an MD and acupuncturist in hospitals in China for 15 years. Dr. Yu served as Chairman of the Academic Committee of College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of British Columbia (ATCMA) and Chairman of the British Columbia Association of TCM & Acupuncture Practitioners and Chairman of the Canadian Society of Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture.

During Dr. Yu's stay in North America, he found out that westerners do not accept or are reluctant to form a habit of receive acupuncture treatments for their hair loss problems. So he gradually offered Traditional Chinese Medicine to patients who wanted to treat hair loss issue without acupuncture.

After practicing TCM for many years for the hair loss issue, Dr. Yu finally launched a three fixed formulas - The Pro Hair series, an external use supplement formula. Health Canada has approved the current three Pro Hair formula Chinese medicine for hair loss, and by the best quality standard equal to GMP companies for the best product. Now the fourth formula Pro Hair Gro is coming soon.

After 26 years of research, Dr. Yu has created the ultimate Pro Hair Collection combining traditional Chinese medicine and modern medical studies; this collection can provide results as soon as after one bottle.

Dr. Yu explained that people suffering from rapid hair loss (about 70 to a few hundred strands a day) are due to stress or a sudden traumatic event.

Stress causes blood vessels underneath the scalp to twist and swell with water, which creates poor blood circulation. Poor blood circulation prohibits the hair roots from receiving nutrients to stay healthy, forcing the hair roots to fall off at an unusual pace or causes the immune system to over-react and attack the hair follicles.

Sleep deprivation is another cause of hair loss, which increases inflammation in the body, affecting hair growth cycles.

Pro Hair 1, stops rapid hair loss by relieving anxiety, balancing the immune system, overcome sleep disorder as well as reducing constant nervousness. Pro Hair 1 ingredients include American ginseng, Ren Shen, Zinc, and other traditional Chinese Medicine ingredients that treat stress and anxiety.

Furthermore, for people suffering from long time hair thinning or people with hair that breaks easily, the cause, according to Dr. Yu, is the scalp having poor blood circulation, which causes slow hair growth and weak hair quality.

Pro Hair 2 improves scalp blood circulation, and nutrients absorption thus enhances physical fitness and immunity as well. Pro Hair 2 ingredients include Shu Di Huang, Dang Gui, He Shou Wu, Ge Gen, Bai Zi Ren, Nu Zhen ZI, Mo Han Lian, Hei Dou, and other traditional Chinese Medicine ingredients that improve blood circulation.

Going further, for people with oily scalp and suffer hair loss at the same time., Dr. Yu explained that the right oil balance throughout the hair is key to keeping it intact. Hair can fall rapidly if there is an excessive oil build-up clogging and closing up the hair follicles.

A person's genetics, diet, and irregular sleeping patterns all contribute to oily scalp.

Pro Hair 3, boosts the immune system and make the body control steady oil distribution among the scalp and hair roots. Pro Hair 3 ingredients include Bai Zhu, Tu Si Zi, Mo Han Lian, Nu Zhen Zi, Sang Shen, Sheng Di Huang, and other traditional Chinese Medicine ingredients that improve the immune system.

Dr. Yu, in his summation, said most of the hair loss drugs in the market are palliative, due to lack of an ultimate solution to the hair loss root causes, but with these Chinese herbs for hair growth, there is finally a permanent solution that takes care of the root cause.

For more information, contact him via phone at +1(604) 336-1696 or via email at youandme@doctoryu.ca. For additional information regarding their products, visit their website. dryusformula.com

Contact details:

Name: Dr. Vincent Yu

Company Name: Dr. Yu's Formula

Email: youandme@doctoryu.ca

Phone: (604) 336-1696

Address: #1-2661 East Hastings St.Vancouver, British Columbia V5K 1Z5 Canada

Website: https://dryusformula.com/

