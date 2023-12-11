San Francisco, December 11: Elon Musk has hinted at a new "tap to park" feature for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta, which he said the company is working on. This feature will allow Tesla cars to park themselves without a driver even behind the wheels. In response to a post on X, Musk noted that Tesla is working on a feature that will allow the car to recognise potential parking places and allow users to choose one by tapping on it. After selecting a parking space, the driver can leave the vehicle and the car will park itself.

"We are working on a feature where the car identifies probable viable parking spaces. You tap on one, exit the vehicle and it parks there," he wrote. Tesla owners who purchased their vehicles prior to the discontinuation of Ultrasonic Sensors (USS) can use a similar option called "Autopark". Tesla Cars Will Automatically Call 911 if Vehicle Gets Crashed; Elon Musk-Run Car Manufacturing Company Rolls Out New Features in 2023 Holiday Update.

However, Autopark does not allow users to choose among several parking locations, and drivers must remain in the vehicle and be prepared to take control if necessary. Meanwhile, Tesla has announced a number of new updates, including one that allows its vehicles to call 911 automatically if the car's airbags deploy in a crash. Air-Conditioned Truck Cabin Mandatory From October 2025, Says Government Notification.

Tesla announced the 2023 Holiday Update on X that will start rolling out this week. The company highlighted features like Apple Podcasts support, rear-screen Bluetooth headset support, an updated version of the park assistance with 3D visuals, and new blind spot indicators.