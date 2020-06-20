The world is experiencing a drastic change in the economy and major industries have come to a standstill. Amongst all, the entertainment and hospitality industry are the most affected ones owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young Entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt who has been closely associated with the entertainment industry talks about how the pandemic has affected the industry and the shift in consumer mindset.

Kanthi Dutt is a 20 years old Hyderabad based entrepreneur and a proud owner and CEO of Spartans Media, a brand management MNC with an active, effective and impactful presence in the media sector.

Kanthi is best known as a business strategy consultant who strongly believes that an innovative idea can make the whole world run. This young entrepreneur has achieved a lot at such an early age by overcoming a lot of difficulties and is presently one of the successful young achievers of India.

Kanthi Dutt says, “It is an unusual experience for the entire world, with the lockdown and everyone is going through a rough phase, finding it challenging to deal with the sudden change in lifestyle. The pandemic has shattered dreams and has disturbed all short term goals of entrepreneurs.”

He added saying, “The entertainment industry has become vulnerable due to the pandemic as both the production and the consumption of its output needs numerous people to gather at one place. This situation has increased the adoption of online streaming platforms, further influencing people to continue experiencing entertainment in their comfort zone. It is very disheartening for a 3 trillion dollar industry to sustain with no revenue. As of now, we don’t see any hope for the industry to bloom anytime before 2021. Being one of the major industries contributing to Indian economy, the pandemic will have a drastic impact on the longer run.”