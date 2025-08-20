New Delhi, August 20: Hero Glamour X is launched in India. Hero MotoCorp’s new 125 cc bike comes with advanced specifications and features. The new Glamour X includes Advanced Electronic Ride Assist and introduces three ride modes, which include Eco, Road, and Power. It also introduces a first-in-segment cruise control feature for smooth, steady rides, along with a 10.7 cm multicolour all-LED console. The Hero Glamour X price in India starts at INR 89,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hero Glamour X 125 comes with a panic brake alert and an aerodynamic visor. The bike is available in 5 colours, which include Black Pearl Red, Black Teal Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Metallic Silver, and Metallic Nexus Blue. Hero Glamour X 125 features an H-shaped LED headlamp and tail lamp with LED turn indicators. BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition, BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition Launched in India, Limited Units Available; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest BMW 3 Series.

Hero Glamour X Specifications and Features

The Hero Glamour X 125 Disc brake variant exclusively offers features like Cruise Control, Panic Brake Alert, an LED Tail Lamp, and LED Winkers. The latest bike from Hero MotoCorp comes with a telescopic front suspension and a 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. Glamour X is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke 124.7 cc Sprint EBT engine producing a maximum power of 8.5 kW at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, which is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike features a 10-litre fuel tank, a seat height of 790 mm, a wheelbase of 1,267 mm, and a ground clearance of 170 mm. Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spotted Testing in India; Check Expected Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications.

Hero Glamour X Price in India

The Hero Glamour X has been launched in India with two variants. Hero Glamour X Drum variant is priced at INR 89,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Hero Glamour X Disc brake variant is available at INR 99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). As per reports, bookings for the bikes will begin today, and the deliveries will be rolling out gradually, initially limited to select cities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).