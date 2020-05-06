How a Young Spaniard Jon Delgado (@jondlgado) Became Social Media Entrepreneur at a Very Young Age

Jon Delgado.

People spend countless years building a strong network on social media channels. But a hard working and talented young man from Spain found this achievement in a very short time.

We're talking about Jon Delgado, the famous Instagram Influencer who joined Instagram when he was just 12 years old. With his funny content posted on his account called @infanciaexterminada, he managed to get 1.3 million followers in a very short time. However, that account is later disabled; but the loss of this account will not diminish his morals and conduct. Currently, he is only 18, and is now promoting his personal brand with his new Instagram account @jondlgado. Although the young Instagram influencer already knows that the journey to reach a past audience will be difficult, but he believes that with his exceptional skills and hard work he’ll manage to get what he deserves.

Delgado started at a young age and determined, knowing from a young age that he was 12 that he wanted to take the Internet by storm.

Now, that in itself is nothing but normal. But young Delgado struggled to build his online presence and received great appreciation and praise for his first account, @infanciaexterminada, which reached an astonishing height of 1.3 million followers before becoming disabled.

