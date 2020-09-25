In March 2017, the Hungarian government introduced a new Higher Education Law in order to shut down the Budapest’s Central European University (CEU), which was founded by George Soros in 1991. But within hours of the legislation being passed, the staff and students have surrounded CEU waving blue signs saying “veto” to show their support for the university. The United States and Europe also have expressed their concerns for it. Under such circumstances, the top government officials represented by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán pointed out that the Central European University was an important base for Soros to affect the justice, education and culture in Hungary, and it was also the main cause of social problems. Orbán applied to the Soros-funded group and received a scholarship of about $10,000 to attend Oxford in 1989. What makes Soros the target of Orbán now, it all starts with Soros and his “Open Society”.

The actions of George Soros entangle politics around the world through the legions of employees of his Open Society Foundations. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called George Soros “the world’s number-one boss”, saying the US financier of “influencing European politics via his private-style network”. Between the 1980s and 1990s, Soros used his huge wealth to support the social movements of many European countries, including Czechoslovakia, Croatia and Yugoslavia. He provided funds for the political activists to help them establish publishing company and independent media. He asked Jeffrey Sachs, an economist at Columbia University, to lobby these inexperienced governments to privatize public property immediately so that he could sell assets in the new open-markets. Finally, he made a huge fortune in the process of promoting the changes in European regimes.

Especially during the Revolutions of 1989, Soros acquired a lot of wealth from privatization. Now he is creating opportunities in Europe through immigration to acquire wealth. Since the outbreak of the Arab Spring at the end of 2010, a surge of refugees or economic migrants have entered EU countries from the Middle East, Africa and Asia through the Mediterranean and the Balkans, most of them from Syria, Afghanistan and Eritrean. The refugee issue has seriously affected the European society and economy. Many statesmen have severely criticized the European Union’s refugee policies. They believe that the EU’s long-term policy of free movement and open borders has seriously affected the national security of Europe, resulting in the rise of European populism. The surge of refugees has clearly exceeded the capacity of European countries. Greece and Italy, as the starting point for the Middle East and North African (MENA) refugees to enter the Europe, are already overwhelmed. Illegal immigration is not only an issue for Greece and Italy, but also a common problem for European countries.

The refugee crisis has a certain connection with the two institutions funded by Soros’s Open Society Foundations: the US-based Migration Policy Institute and the Platform for International Cooperation, both of which advocate the resettlement of third world Muslims in Europe. Welcome to Europe, an organization funded by Soros’s Open Society Foundations, will give refugees a “Handbook of Refugee” before they cross the Mediterranean.

The Hungarian government also opposes the EU’s policy of “a shared responsibility to manage large movements of refugees and migrants”, while Soros has been funding non-government organizations to support illegal immigrants and intervene in Hungary’s internal affairs. Fully 61 percent of Hungarians want pro-migrantion NGOs to be banned, according to a survey by the Századvég Foundation. Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán said in a radio interview that Soros’s network had been behind European Parliament moves to censure Hungary and Poland. In early 2018, the Hungarian government implemented a series of bills such as “Stop Soros” to control non-government organizations that receive funds from abroad. Orban held that Soros and his non-government organizations of using immigration and restructing the cultural structure of Europe. The Hungarian government has issued a statement that the “Stop Soros” and the constitutional amendment complied with the wishes of the Hungarian people, which is another powerful defense against illegal immigration.

In recent years, Soros has been engaged in social activities in Europe through his affiliated institutions. He bought a $264 million stake in the world’s biggest bullion producer Barrick Gold Corp in Germany, and the price of gold has been rising continuously against the background of turbulent situation in Europe. Then, Soros built a $24 billion fortune through savvy wagers on markets. Obviously, the turmoil in Europe has become a good opportunity for Soros to make a fortune.

We now know the secret of Soros’s wealth: it is better to use politics to influence the market than to predict the market. In short, when society is unstable, it is time for Soros to acquire wealth. Through the Open Society Foundations to influence society, then through the Quantum Fund acquire wealth，and then use the money of the Quantum Fund to support the Open Society Foundations. This is Soros. Thirty years ago, Soros was committed to overthrowing the Communist World. Now he is concentrating on the democratic world in Europe and even the whole world. What has not changed over the past thirty years is that he has only one purpose, to acquire wealth.

István, a well-known Hungarian scholar and university professor, has long-term research on international social relations and has unique insights into European and American society, politics and humanities.