2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: After a short interval of four days, Formula One action returns with the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. The F1 2025 Drivers Championship is heating up with McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris playing a game of cat and mouse at the top of the standings, where 16 points divide the drivers at No. 1 and No.2 spots. Defending champion Max Verstappen remains in the hunt, but will need to notch up wins under his belt to pose a challenge to Piastri and Norris. F1 2025: Oscar Piastri Extends Title Lead With Win at Rain-Hit Belgian Grand Prix.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at Hungaroring in Budapest, which is a rather young venue for Formula One since 2003. Piastri is the defending F! Hungarian GP champion, having finished P1 during the 2024 season. While the F1 2025 Drivers' Standings are closely fought, the Constructors' Standings see McLaren dominate the standings with an overwhelming lead over other competitors.

2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Event 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying Date August 2 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Hungaroring Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, No Telecast in India

When is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on August 2 and will be shown in India at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Hungarian GP viewing options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below. F1 2025: Jenson Button Hails Max Verstappen’s Unique Driving Talent, Says ‘Most Rounded Formula One Driver Ever’ (Watch Video).

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Hungarian GP 2025 main race will be held on August 3, while Practice 1 & Practice 2 will be held on August 1. Practice 3 will also take place on August 2, hours before the F1 Belgian GP Qualifying.

