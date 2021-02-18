It's good news for all video game lovers with the gaming guide for Destiny 2 released.

Inversegamer has been grabbing eyeballs, creating adrenaline rushes, refining motor skills, and impacting the regions of an individual’s brain favorably. They have been providing extensive and informative game guides and reviews on engaging video games over the years. The latest being the Destiny 2 game guide.

The Destiny 2 game guide comes with the revelation of where Xur is, what his location is, and the items he sells currently.

As compared to the previous version where Xur’s location was pinpointed on the map the new game accentuates the level of difficulty because Xur’s location is unmarked. The only advantage is we do have an ear to the ground and can gauge where he will appear next.

In his previous appearances in Vanilla Destiny 2, he visited EDZ, Titan, The Tower, lo and Nessus,

If you have been an engaged participant and followed this game right from the start, with the Inversegamer game guide, it will be easy for you to track the popular spots of Xur.

February 5 – 9 see Xur at the Winding Cove in EDZ!

The extraordinary merchandise that he was selling between January 29- Feb 2 were:

Shinobu’s Vow (Hunter Gauntlet – 23 Legendary Shards)

Getaway Artist (Warlock Gauntlets – 23 Legendary Shards)

Graviton Lance (Pulse Rifle – 29 Legendary Shards)

Armamentarium (Titan Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards)

Agent of the Nine or Xur is live in the game on Xbox, Googlestadia, PS4, and PC.

Xur is much sought after and his appearances awaited because he is the merchant who sells valuable game items. His ware includes armor, weapons, and exotic gear. Every weekend his appearance gives you the option of exchanging your legendary shards for utility items that you can purchase from him.

Xur is available every Friday from 10.00 Pacific or 1700 GMT and normally stays around until next Tuesday.

So gear up to sharpen your gaming skills and acumen. Keep accumulating those strange coins and wait for us to give you a hint next weekend on where you can locate this special vendor of rare and exotic items.

