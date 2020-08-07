Trading in today's time where the economy is unpredictable and disturbed can get complicated. Trading in crypto, forex, collectibles, and assets and properties can become time-consuming and intricate. It is difficult to predict and maximise profit due to the massive price gaps. This prediction is significant to have a fintech company. Qubic Global is one of the best fintech start-up companies to overcome these problems.

About Qubic Global

Based in Berlin, Germany, Qubic Global provides services that deal with crypto, forex, collectibles, assets and properties trading. A fintech start-up that has a platform based blockchain digital asset management. This company has a talented workforce. The team members are experts and know crypto, forex, collectibles, asset and property trading.

The team continuously works in an atmosphere of consideration, experimentation and creation, giving utmost importance to the strong values and relationships. The team understands that progress requires patience and experience and hence strives to support through togetherness and diversity of perspectives continuously.

Services

Qubic Global aims at giving everyone a chance to enter the world of digital assets. The company wants to make the new economy more connected and open. To contribute to this mission, they provide the following services:

Trading Services

The trading policies of the firm allows everyone to participate equally and enjoy the chance of entering the world of digital assets, which will enhance the openness and connections of the current economy.

Qubic Crypto

This new-age company uniquely uses trading BOTS services. The company aims at innovating different types of services in the company to connect people from around the world. It connects them through the company's idea and provides them with an innovative and unique set of tools. These tools help investors take part in the economy.

Qubic Forex

It has high-ranking experts who manage the company’s funds in the foreign exchange market. They trade in different types of assets like gold, crudes, utilities, stocks, etc. These lead to income generation.

Qubic Collectibles

Qubic Global has professionals who trade on digital collectibles and biding options. Their trading proves to be successful.

Qubic Assets and Properties Trading

The company deals across asset and property trading. They trade by buying and reselling properties that yield profit instantly.

User Services

Activation

The users can browse the different investment packages Qubic Global offers. This company charges The users a one-time service token of $10 without ROI for lifetime activation. The company does this to safeguard the daily payments. In case of a bad trading day, the company can pull money from the resource of one-time activation tokens. This authority enables Qubic Global to be in the business of trading without worrying about disruption in regular payments.

Borderless Payments

Qubic Global, as the name suggests, is a platform for everyone worldwide. It has no limit to where its services can reach.

Protection and Security

Qubic Global assures full security to its users. The company makes sure the information of users is not accessible by any third party.

Easy Investment

The firm has made investment easy for its users. It has different investment packages available for customers mentioned on its website on the dashboard.

Secure Wallet

Qubic Global provides robust security which is a crucial responsibility of a Fin-tech company. This company offers secure cold-storage with 2FA authentication. The users get the funds after withdrawal in less than an hour in their secure wallet provided by Qubic Global.

Building Great Team

The users of Qubic Global get 10% of referral bonus that the users receive once they sign up as a new member.

Wrapping up

With the uncertainty in today's trading world, it has become vital to have a professional team for support. Qubic Global, with its diversified and professional services, has become one of the best fintech start-ups today. It has a team of qualified and seasoned traders. These traders have good knowledge in crypto, forex, collectibles, asset and property trading.

Qubic Global has taken advantage of financial technology and has adapted to the digitalisation trend. As mentioned above, it offers numerous services to its users. This company is a trusted and tested competitor in this field. This company is in a partnership with Cointelegraph, Trust Wallet, Coindesk, Coinbase, Airbnb, and FXTM. These partners have strengthened the business and services of Qubic Global.

If you have more queries, you can reach their websites Qubic Global or communicate with them over their email address admin@qubicglobal.io.

Also you can Join their Telegram Channel for more updates from Qubic Global- https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAE8I636AedWgsG7HXA